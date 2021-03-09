In two years, caught theft of minerals worth Rs 212 crore, Gujarat Assembly informed

The Congress also alleged that while the flying squad caught theft of Rs 212.46 crore, there were only 10 instances where criminal cases were registered.

In the past two years, the flying squad of Commissioner of Geology and Mining have caught theft of minerals worth Rs 212.46 crore, the Gujarat Assembly was informed on Monday.

The figures of such theft from various districts were provided in replies to various starred questions raised by Congress MLAs.

Referring to the figures, the Congress alleged that whenever the flying squad had done a raid, it caught theft of mineral and yet there are six districts where not a single raid was conducted in 2019. It added that in 2020, four districts witnessed zero raid.

The Congress also alleged that while the flying squad caught theft of Rs 212.46 crore, there were only 10 instances where criminal cases were registered.