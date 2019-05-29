In TIME Magazine: From ‘Divider in Chief’ to ‘Modi has united India like no PM in decades’

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP secured a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TIME Magazine has published an article that says no prime minister has united India in decades the way he has done. Just weeks ago, the magazine’s international edition had featured Modi on its cover with the headline, Modi ‘Divider in Chief’.

The latest article is titled ‘Modi Has United India Like No Prime Minister in Decades’ and is written by Manoj Ladwa, founder and chief executive of the India Inc Group, a London-based media organisation.

In the general elections which concluded on May 23, BJP garnered a majority with 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. “Despite the strong and often unfair criticisms leveled at Modi’s policies both throughout his first term and this marathon election, no Prime Minister has united the Indian electorate as much in close to five decades,” Ladwa wrote.

Ladwa further wrote that Modi won a massive mandate as he managed to transcend India’s greatest fault line: the class divide. He led Modi’s Research Analysis and Messaging division in 2014 for the Prime Minister campaign.

The latest article is in contrast to the TIME cover story that was published a few weeks ago, written by Aatish Taseer, son of Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistani politician-businessman Salmaan Taseer.

Ladwa wrote about the goals that Modi needs to undertake in his second term as the prime minister. “Having plugged some horrendous holes in India’s notoriously inefficient and corrupt bureaucracy in his first term, he will now need to focus much more ruthlessly on reforming those institutions and make them fit for the coming decades. This will require him to remain the pragmatic politician he is, and continue to shun the temptations of populism as he sets out his stall for a second term.”

Ladwa further lauds Modi’s efforts and writes that it has been recognised not only by every global citizen but virtually by every global institute including the IMF, World Bank, UN even though his achievements are still a “work-in-progress” and added “Modi’s India is finally progressing at a rate worthy of its size and potential.

“Modi may have been criticised for remaining silent during incidents of social unrest. But his work has been given the thumbs up at the ballot box by the Indian voters for directly addressing the root causes of some of India’s divisions. For them, the Modi dream of a New India remains very much intact,” he further wrote.

