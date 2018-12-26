Christmas celebrations: Special prayers held for peace in Kashmir

Special prayers were held for peace in Kashmir during Christmas celebrations in the Valley on Tuesday.

The special prayers were held in the ski resort of Gulmarg, which houses one of the oldest churches of the Valley.

“A lot of bloodshed is going on and we are depressed about it. Christmas brings joy and peace. We prayed across the Valley today so that God helps us in the present situation,” said Rev. Vinu Kaul, (Associated Priest), who conducted prayers at Kashmir’s Protestant Church, St. Mary’s, in Gulmarg. Rev. Vinu Kaul and Rev. Eric (priest in-charge) travelled from Srinagar for the prayers.

Many tourists attended the prayer meet at the church. “I heard from my guide about the church in Gulmarg, and decided to attend the meet,” said George R from Bengaluru, who was on holiday here with his family.

Gulmarg saw a good number of tourists on Tuesday, with tourism department officials saying that hotels had witnessed good bookings on Christmas. “The hotels are seeing a good number of tourists, even though we had no fresh snowfall on Tuesday,” a senior tourism official in Gulmarg told The Indian Express.

Special prayers were held in Srinagar, too. “I prayed for peace in Kashmir. Today in a very special day. Kashmir is a place where we have a lot of trials and tribulation. Let this Christmas bring love and peace in Kashmir,” said Father Jobi of Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar.

***

Andhra CM announces Rs 75,000 aid for Christians visiting Jerusalem

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 75,000 to Christians visiting Jerusalem as pilgrims.

He made the announcement after offering prayers at Saint Paul’s Basilica church in Vijayawada. The CM also sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for completion of the CSI St Basilica church.

Extending greetings to the Christian community after cutting a cake, Naidu said the community is known for its attitude of service for betterment of society.