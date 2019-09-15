In the past, riots turned festivals tragic: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

CLAIMING THAT festivals during the previous governments in the state turned into tragic incidents due to riots, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said not a single riot has taken place in his two-and-a-half year tenure.

He also said previous governments used to shelter those running illegal slaughterhouses and his government had implemented a plan for the protection and care of destitute cows.

Steps would be taken to prevent cow slaughter and also to ensure that stray cattle do not destroy crops, he said.

“In Sonbhadra, the Congress looted the poor and tribals of their ancestral land by creating a fake society. Our government is now giving tribals their rights on the lines of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas schemes. Under previous governments, there used to be riots and festivals would turn tragic instead of happy occasions. But not a single riot took place in our two-and-a half-year tenure. People are celebrating festivals with joy,” he claimed.

Speaking at a function to lay foundation stone of 352 projects worth nearly Rs 1,135 crore in Aligarh, he said that soon after his government came to power in the state, they forced illegal slaughterhouses in Aligarh to shut down. He claimed that because of negligence by previous governments, hardware industries in Aligarh had to shut down, adding that his government would ensure that the industry in Aligarh “shines again.” He also announced that a state university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap would be set up in Aligarh.

“The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme will give a boost to the traditional industries in the state. We have connected the lock-hardware industrialists of Aligarh with ODOP so that people here can get a new identity and they can get employment… ” he said.