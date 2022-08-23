In Tehran, Sarbananda Sonowal focusses on bilateral ties

The government on Monday said India Ports & Global Company (IPGL) will open offices in Tehran and Chabahar to promote trade and transit through the strategically important Chabahar port in Iran.

The announcement was made after Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday called on Iran’s Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, in Tehran and reiterated commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations, according to an official statement.

The statement said the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on recognition of certificates of competency in unlimited voyages to help seafarers from both countries as per provisions of International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch Keeping for Seafarers.

It said India Ports & Global Company (IPGL) will open offices in Tehran and Chabahar to promote trade and transit via Chabahar port.

According to the statement, while Mokhber noted that development of Chabahar port will lead to increase in trade and shipment volume, Sonowal underscored the importance for both sides to collaborate on further steps to be taken to make Chabahar an instrument for regional growth in trade shipment.

“Extremely pleased to meet…Mr Mohammad Mokhber, where we discussed ways and means to further strengthen and consolidate the vibrant Indo-Iranian bilateral relations. We continue to strengthen our dynamic relationship with Iran,” the statement said, quoting Sonowal.

Chabahar’s role as a trade multiplier for the region was highlighted by Sonowal at the meeting, as the port’s potential to act as a swift, economical trade conduit between Central Asia and South Asia, even South East Asia, remains to be tapped, it said.

Advertisement

Since IPGPL assumed operations of Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar, it has handled more than 4.8 million tonnes of bulk cargo.

In 2020, India supplied 7,50,00 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian assistance programme to Iran via Chabahar port in a concerted effort to mitigate locust threat to agriculture and enhance food security in the region.

Sonowal is on a three-day official trip to Iran. Following his Iran visit, he will be on a day-long official visit to the UAE, where he will visit Jebel Ali port and participate in bilateral meetings and an investors’ meet.