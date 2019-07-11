In Supreme Court today: Plea in Ayodhya dispute to declare mediation as concluded

The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a plea by a litigant in the Ayodhya dispute, urging that the court declare as concluded the mediation proceedings ordered to find an amicable solution. The plea also urges the apex court to start hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of Allahabad High Court in the matter.

The plea by Rajendra Singh, son of Gopal Singh Visharad, one of the plaintiffs in the original civil suit regarding the Ayodhya land, has been listed before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.

Singh said there had not been “much progress” in the mediation ordered by the court and urged it to declare that it has been “concluded”.

A resident of Ayodhya, Visharad had moved the court of civil judge, Faizabad, in 1950, claiming that his right to worship was impeded by the state government, which disallowed him from going near the idol. He had sought an injunction against the removal of idols.

Singh’s application stated, “Despite initial reluctance in the process of mediation, the applicant herein wholeheartedly participated in the mediation proceedings conducted by three eminent persons appointed by the court. However, in three meetings participated during five months, neither any concrete proposal has come from anyone nor any headway is likely to be made in the process of mediation.” He said he was not called for mediation proceedings that took place in June 2019.

The High Court verdict had ruled that 2.7-acre disputed land at the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site be equally divided among Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Wakf Board.

On March 8, the Supreme Court Constitution Bench, while considering appeals against this ruling, had ordered mediation to seek a solution to the dispute. The court appointed retired apex court judge F M Ibrahim Kalifulla to head the panel.