In support of CAA: BJP workers in Vadodara send 45k post cards to PM

Senior post master MD Shukla said, “Approximately 45,173 letters favouring the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were deposited at the Head Post office, Vadodara on Friday.” Senior post master MD Shukla said, “Approximately 45,173 letters favouring the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were deposited at the Head Post office, Vadodara on Friday.”

As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ongoing campaign to drum up support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Vadodara unit of the party on Friday held a short rally to the GPO in Raopura in the city and handed over around 45,000 post cards written by “citizens” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of the law.

The party’s elected representatives, including MP Ranjan Bhatt, MLAs Manisha Vakil, Yogesh Patel and Seema Mohile, along with state executive leaders Bhargav Bhatt, Shabdasharan Brahmabhatt and Mayor Dr Jigisha Sheth, and VMC Standing committee chairman, Satish Patel, joined the rally, each carrying a bunch of postcards.

Senior post master MD Shukla said, “Approximately 45,173 letters favouring the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were deposited at the Head Post office, Vadodara on Friday. These letters are addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and were dispatched on the same day. The letters were written by the prominent citizens… The letters on post cards said that every country has the right to decide their own policies about citizenship… the laws made by the government are good for security of the nation and we support it.”

The letters, Shukla added, will first be delivered to the Parliament head post office by Monday and will be directed to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) thereafter. Speaking on the availability of post cards, Shukla said, “We keep 1.5 lakh post cards in stock. We just stamp and dispatch these letters and it can be managed with the available manpower.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App