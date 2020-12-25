In stir against Reliance, farmers snap power supply to Jio towers

In Ferozepur, the power supply to the cellular transmission towers was cut by farmers separately under the banner of BKU (Ugrahan) and BKU (Dakaunda).

After staging protests outside petrol pumps and retail outlets of Reliance, protesting farmers in Punjab have now started disconnecting power supply to Jio mobile towers disrupting the telecom giant’s services in several parts of the state.

Farmers owing allegiance to different farmers’ unions have shut the power supply to several Jio towers in Nawanshahr, Ferozepur, Mansa, Barnala, Fazilka, Patiala and Moga districts in last three days.

In Nawanshahr, farmers under the banner of Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) disconnected power supply to 11 Jio mobile towers.

In most of the villages in Barnala and Bathinda, farmers locked the gates of towers after snapping the power supply.

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, working group member of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, said, “Our teams in the field are conducting surveys to find independent towers of Jio… our target will be only such independent towers.”

Jio Telecommunications refused to comment till the time of filing of this report. A Venuprasad, CMD, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) did not respond to request for comment.