Monday, August 15, 2022

In states, CMs unfurl Tricolour, make promises – from jobs to new schemes

Chief ministers of different states unfurled the national flag on the occassion of 76th Independence Day and made announced new schemes

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 1:42:22 am
Students pay tribute to freedom fighters and social reformers at Red Road, Kolkata, on Monday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Chief ministers of different states unfurled the national flag on the occassion of 76th Independence Day and made announced new schemes. A look at what some of them said:

Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath, in his speech, said “service, security and good governance” are his government’s priorities. He said the UP administration is working on a plan to develop Ayodhya along the lines of “divine Kashi Vishwanath Dham”. Work is also going on for overall development of other religious places such as Braj Bhumi and Naimisharanya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (AP Photo)

Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde said the state has begun its journey to becoming a leader of the country and his government has not stayed any public welfare scheme. After hoisting the national flag, Shinde said his government is committed to providing reservation benefits to OBC, Maratha, and Dhangar communities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Bihar

The focus of Nitish Kumar’s speech at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan was on jobs. Nitish promised that the new government will create up to 20 lakh jobs within and outside the government. Nitish referred to his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, who had promised 10 lakh jobs during the 2020 poll campaign. Tejashwi called it a “historic announcement”.

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, in a series of tweets, said she wants to build a nation where no one goes hungry, no woman feels unsafe and where no oppressive forces divide people. She said Indians must uphold dignity of democratic values.

Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Gujarat

Bhupendra Patel announced an increase in eligibility criteria of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act from Rs 10,000 per month income to Rs 15,000. He also said 1 kg chana (gram) will be provided to each NFSA card holder at concessional rates. Patel made the announcements at an event at Modasa in Aravalli.

Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the freedom struggle did not begin in 1857 but much earlier. “For some, the freedom struggle began only with the sepoy mutiny in 1857, but Tamils had started it long before that.” He announced a museum in Chennai that will document Tamil Nadu’s 260-year contribution to India’s freedom struggle as well as an increase in the government’s pension for freedom fighters to Rs 20,000.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI Photo)

Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma said “exuberant celebrations and display of love for the Tiranga” were a response to militant groups’ call to “boycott” Independence Day celebrations. The CM said the government had decided to withdraw 1 lakh minor cases, including those related to social media posts, registered before midnight of August 14 to lessen the “burden on the lower judiciary”.

Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar will be built in Balaghat district’s Rampayli for his contribution to “awakening the spirit of swaraj and the freedom struggle”. Another memorial — “Veer Bharat Smarak” — will be built in Bhopal to showcase the lifestyle of freedom fighters and revolutionaries from MP, he said.

BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai announced a new scheme to provide employment to one family member of soldiers killed in line of duty. Among other new initiatives, the CM said Rs 250 crore will be allocated for a clean and hygienic environment in government schools and colleges for increasing toilet coverage, and a loan subsidy of Rs 50,000 to backward class and SC artisans.

Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan said “we can realise freedom fighters’ dream as a country that incorporates its rich diversity” only by retaining federal principles. Vijayan said his government is going ahead with programmes to bridge the digital divide, eradicate extreme poverty, and address homelessness.

Punjab

Bhagwant Mann expressed concern about the state’s youth immigrating abroad due to unemployment. Urging the youth to remain in Punjab, he assured that his government would “open new medical colleges, schools and stadiums in Punjab so that your children get all the opportunities here”.

From ENS Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Guwahati, Bhopal, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Chandigarh

