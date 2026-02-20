In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said attacks on Kashmiri vendors in Himachal are often “politically motivated”.
Speaking at the Pradesh Congress office in Srinagar, alongside Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, Sukhu addressed concerns regarding attacks on Kashmiris in his state.
A Kashmiri shawl seller was assaulted in Himachal Pradesh in January, and it was the fourth such incident in recent months. “Such instances are rare. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also spoke to me recently. We acted swiftly and arrested the culprits within 24 hours,” Sukhu said.
He said Kashmiris have been visiting Himachal Pradesh for decades, like a second home. However, he added, “Sometimes, in the interest of making reels for social media, they (assailants) do things like this because there is a trend to spread negativity… There are not many instances like this, but if they do occur, my directions are clear and strict actions are taken.”
Urging Kashmiris to continue their trade in the state, he said that if any vendor faces harassment, they should immediately report it to police.
He also slammed the trade deal with the US, saying that this would hurt farmers across the country, but especially in J&K and Himachal Pradesh. “We are both apple-producing states. Our farmers have been engaged in this for years, and many have invested in CA stores. This trade deal has shattered their dreams,” he said.
In the coming years, he said, the effect of this deal would become clear on J&K’s fruit and dry fruit industry. “A country that depends on its farmers will feel the effects of this. We (J&K and Himachal Pradesh) used to send our apples internationally… Now, what comes from the US — walnuts, almonds or apples — will not incur duty. But when we sell our produce, it will incur an import duty of 18%. Under what circumstances has this trade deal been designed?” he asked.
He said the deal is an “injustice” against the people and farmers of J&K, and promised to resist it. “We want to protect the rights of our farmers,” he said.
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also warned of the threat to J&K’s farmers following the US trade deal. “I’m not sure what benefits this (the trade deal) would bring, but for now, I can only see the losses. Things that will now be allowed into the country duty-free are things we produce — almonds, walnuts, apples and other fruits,” Omar said on February 15.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
French President Macron has urged India to ban social media for children, citing the Australian government's Online Safety Amendment Act. This move has gained traction in India, with at least two states considering a ban. Macron highlighted the need to protect young users and sets a precedent for other countries to follow.