In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said attacks on Kashmiri vendors in Himachal are often “politically motivated”.

Speaking at the Pradesh Congress office in Srinagar, alongside Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, Sukhu addressed concerns regarding attacks on Kashmiris in his state.

A Kashmiri shawl seller was assaulted in Himachal Pradesh in January, and it was the fourth such incident in recent months. “Such instances are rare. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also spoke to me recently. We acted swiftly and arrested the culprits within 24 hours,” Sukhu said.

He said Kashmiris have been visiting Himachal Pradesh for decades, like a second home. However, he added, “Sometimes, in the interest of making reels for social media, they (assailants) do things like this because there is a trend to spread negativity… There are not many instances like this, but if they do occur, my directions are clear and strict actions are taken.”