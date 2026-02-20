In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’

He said instances of attacks on Kashmiris in his state were often ‘politically motivated’

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 08:21 AM IST
In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said attacks on Kashmiri vendors in Himachal are often “politically motivated”.

Speaking at the Pradesh Congress office in Srinagar, alongside Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, Sukhu addressed concerns regarding attacks on Kashmiris in his state.

A Kashmiri shawl seller was assaulted in Himachal Pradesh in January, and it was the fourth such incident in recent months. “Such instances are rare. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also spoke to me recently. We acted swiftly and arrested the culprits within 24 hours,” Sukhu said.

He said Kashmiris have been visiting Himachal Pradesh for decades, like a second home. However, he added, “Sometimes, in the interest of making reels for social media, they (assailants) do things like this because there is a trend to spread negativity… There are not many instances like this, but if they do occur, my directions are clear and strict actions are taken.”

Also read | In India-US deal, there is a dangerous asymmetry. California can bridge the gap

Urging Kashmiris to continue their trade in the state, he said that if any vendor faces harassment, they should immediately report it to police.

He also slammed the trade deal with the US, saying that this would hurt farmers across the country, but especially in J&K and Himachal Pradesh. “We are both apple-producing states. Our farmers have been engaged in this for years, and many have invested in CA stores. This trade deal has shattered their dreams,” he said.

In the coming years, he said, the effect of this deal would become clear on J&K’s fruit and dry fruit industry. “A country that depends on its farmers will feel the effects of this. We (J&K and Himachal Pradesh) used to send our apples internationally… Now, what comes from the US — walnuts, almonds or apples — will not incur duty. But when we sell our produce, it will incur an import duty of 18%. Under what circumstances has this trade deal been designed?” he asked.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | Confusion can become costly in India-US trade pact

He said the deal is an “injustice” against the people and farmers of J&K, and promised to resist it. “We want to protect the rights of our farmers,” he said.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also warned of the threat to J&K’s farmers following the US trade deal. “I’m not sure what benefits this (the trade deal) would bring, but for now, I can only see the losses. Things that will now be allowed into the country duty-free are things we produce — almonds, walnuts, apples and other fruits,” Omar said on February 15.

Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Trump Gaza board meeting, donald trump, donald trump Gaza board meeting, shehbaz sharif, Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer
Anubhav Sinha directs Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Assi.
Anubhav Sinha says he'd 'fight tooth and nail' to not announce Assi box office 'no matter how good or bad': 'It's just good gossip'
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement