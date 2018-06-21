In south Kashmir, fear of hardened stance by forces

In Shopian, the most volatile district in south Kashmir, people are bracing for scaling up anti-militancy operations by the Army and paramilitary forces. In Shopian, the most volatile district in south Kashmir, people are bracing for scaling up anti-militancy operations by the Army and paramilitary forces.

A day after the BJP pulled out of the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, people in south Kashmir fear that the PDP-BJP breakup would mean a hardened stance by the security forces. South Kashmir, a strong base of the PDP, has seen a steady surge in militancy since the killing of militant commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani in 2016.

“It is not good news for us and the people,” said Abdul Rashid, a PDP worker from south Kashmir’s Pulwama. “We had already witnessed a perceptible change in the approach of forces after the ceasefire ended. Now, we are going to see a more hardened approach. We hope it doesn’t happen”.

Rashid said that in the absence of a civilian government, it would be hard to reign in the security forces. “In the past, if they (security forces) were harsh on people somewhere, the people would come to us. We would go to the Chief Minister and request for her help. Things would change on the ground,” he said. “But where will we go now? Who will listen to us?”

The PDP leader said that they feel the pressure on party leaders would lessen as they are no longer part of the government.

“I think people would also realise now how important a civilian government is,” he said. “We would not be blamed for the killings anymore. I think the people would now realise how we were working as insulators”. According to official figures, nearly 150 militants, most of them local youth, are active in the four districts of south Kashmir. They say that only this year, at least 80 local youths have joined militant ranks in south Kashmir.

A PDP block president in Anantnag said they fear the militant violence would also increase and that they could be the target. “When security forces intensify operations, the militants would also try to hit back. In such a scenario, the political workers always become a casualty. We are easy targets.”

