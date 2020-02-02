In solidarity with Shaheen Bagh, thousands of women march across Malerkotla

The march took place in Malerkotla on a day when a man opened fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, Thursday. The march took place in Malerkotla on a day when a man opened fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, Thursday.

ON A day when a man opened fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests, thousands of women wearing basanti dupattas marched from Malerkolta’s Dana Mandi to various markets of the town against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, under the banner of the ‘Joint Action Committee’ Saturday.

The ongoing protest in Malerkotla in solidarity with Shaheen Bagh entered its 26th day Saturday.

An anti-CAA rally has been planned by committee on February 16. “This march was ahead of our rally on February 16. The Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) from Punjab was the first one to support the Shaheen Bagh and now we will be supporting the Joint Action Committee for the February 16 rally in Malerkotla. Even here, the purpose is to express our solidarity with Shaheen Bagh protesters,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of BKU(Ugrahan).

Harinder Kaur Bindu, leader of the women wing of BKU (Ugrahan), led the march. Members of BKU (Ugrahan), Pendu Khet Mazdoor Union, Punjab students Union, Jamat-e-IslamiHind, Zarka Zaafri and others organisations participated. Nadeem Anwar, convener of the ‘Joint Action Committee’, said, “Our permanent dharna is going on at Sirhindi gate, Malerkotla, since January 7 where we stage dharna from 10 am to 8.30 pm. No one stays at the dharna during night hours, but the tent stays erected. One march was taken out by women on January 19 and this one was the second one which was led by women.”

Slogans like ‘Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai.. saare kirti bhai bhai’, were raised. They were also holding photographs of freedom fight Bhagat Singh. Baljeet Kaur, Paramjeet Kaur were among the women leaders who said, “Whenever there is an effort to create a communal divide by rulers, women of the society need to come forward to stop this. Hence we in solidarity with Shaheen Bagh’s women protestors have taken out march against CAA and NRC and the Centre.”

They also expressed anger over the firing incident near Jamia two days ago.

Lachman Singh Sewewala, president of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, said, “The Modi government is trying to spread hate among people of different religions. This will not be tolerated by us. Hence our women have taken the lead to show their anger.”

As the march culminated by late afternoon at Dana Mandi, langar was organised by farmer unions for those who participated in the march. “On a daily basis, people from 70 organisations of Punjab sit at Sirhindi gate in phases and they will continue to do so till the Shaheen Bagh protest goes on,” said Nadeem Anwar.

