In signal to contractors, Railway tells Faridabad station developer can’t reduce project scope

IN A decision that sends a clear message to contractors, the Northern Railway has turned down a proposal for reducing the scope of the station redevelopment project being executed under the flagship Amrit Bharat station scheme.

Ludhiana-based contractor Deepak Builders and Engineers India Ltd had in November 2025 proposed to do away with the originally-planned through-roof (canopy covering the entire station), reduce the width of the concourse or pathways between platforms, and cut down on the number of lifts and escalators, from the Rs 240-crore project. This was deliberated upon for almost six months before the Northern Railway finally turned it down on May 16.

The Northern Railway has asked the contractor to submit a detailed planning as per original plan, but assured it of all possible help including reasonable space for timely completion of the project.

Railway sources said at least two other contractors had proposed a similar reduction of scope of development after emerging as the lowest bidder and winning the contract. “Had the proposal gone through, it would have downgraded the originally conceived airport-look of the station,” said a source, who did not wish to be named. Further, it has sent a signal to contractors they cannot bid low, get a project, and then attempt to scale it down,

On May 16, the Northern Railway zone informed Deepak Builders that descoping of Faridabad station that it sought was not feasible in the view of future passenger growth, The Indian Express has learnt. The company had cited safety and restoration work in its proposal to scale down the scope of the project.

When contacted, a senior executive in Deepak Builders and Engineers, told The Indian Express, that the company was not getting enough blocks to complete the redevelopment work; hence it proposed to reduce the scope of work. Blocks refer to temporary suspension of train movement on specific sections for construction works.

Deepak Builders is executing the project under an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract. The company was awarded the work in 2022.

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Sources said the removal of the entire through-roof of about 22,950 sqm — bigger than an international cricket ground — was proposed on the grounds of safety and restoration concerns. The reason cited for compressing the concourse between platforms 1 and 4 was that the contractor was not getting enough space for undertaking construction activities with trains operating continuously, said the sources.

On March 25, The Indian Express sent a detailed questionnaire to Northern Railway on the proposed descoping of the Faridabad project. The Ministry of Railways responded on May 27 and said the work will be carried as per the original scope of the contract. “No descoping is envisaged at this stage in respect of the ongoing Faridabad station redevelopment work and the work is planned to be carried as per the original scope of the contract,” it said.

Such de-scoping of the project after awarding it to the contractor could have raised questions on the fairness of the tender and could be understood as giving favour to a party in a competitive bid, said a source. The descoping was pitched as entailing savings of almost Rs 24 crore to the Railways, but sources said these works are actually valued at a much higher price as per current market rate and the contractor was likely to benefit from a scaling down of the works.

Sources said that Railways have already made payment of almost 50 per cent of the project cost (Rs 117 crore) to the contractor.

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The contractor had, in its November missive, proposed to reduce the width of concourse from 72 meters to 15 meters for some parts between platform 1 and platform 4, removal of through roof, 50 per cent reduction in lifts in concourse area and reducing five escalators in both foot over bridges (FOBs). This could have adversely affected the total passenger evacuation time from the platform in case of peak demand. The reduction of one escalator from the platform reduces the evacuation capacity by 90 passengers per minute and creates congestion on the platform for public movement during peak hour traffic.

The removal of the through roof was proposed keeping in view the various maintenance issues and expeditious restoration of services during and after any probable accident or mishap.

Deepak Builders and Engineers India Private Limited has been awarded three more station development works under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme: Ludhiana Junction, Jalandhar Cantt and Delhi Cantt stations.