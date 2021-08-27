In show of strength, Amarinder Singh meets over 60 party MLAs, MPs

After a banner of revolt was raised against him and rebel party leaders sought his ouster, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in an apparent show of strength, on Thursday met many party MLAs and MPs at a dinner event, seen as a retort to the rebels’ meeting two days ago.

Amarinder’s camp claimed more than 60 MLAs and MPs joined the meeting, following an invite by his aide and state Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi at his residence in Sector 2 here.

The CM’s camp released images of the dinner meet but no list of names was provided.

Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted Rana Sodhi’s statement: “I’d invited like-minded @INCPunjab MPs & MLAs for dinner. 58 MLAs & 8 MPs graciously accepted my invitation & expressed the confidence that the party would win the 2022 polls under the leadership of @capt_amarinder. The journey has started today”.

Several MLAs seen in the videos released by the party at Sodhi’s residence were also seen at the rebel leaders’ meeting on Tuesday.

Besides Sodhi, eight ministers — Manpreet Badal, Vijay Inder Singla, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora, Brahm Mohindra, Aruna Chaudhary and Gurpreet Singh Kangar — were seen in the videos among those present at the dinner meet.

Sodhi told The Indian Express, “I had invited like-minded MLAs. They have reaffirmed faith in Captain Amarinder Singh. This is the start of another of his innings, as we will win the 2022 election under his leadership. The Congress stands united.”