In sharpest spike, Punjab records 2,137 new cases, 71 deaths

In the sharpest single-day spike, Punjab on Thursday recorded 2,137 new cases, driving up the total tally of persons testing positive for Covid to 69,684.

There were 71 more deaths, breaching the 2,000-mark and taking the total count of Covid deaths in the state to 2,061.

Earlier, the maximum new cases in a single day were 2,110 on Monday. On Sunday, there were 1,946 cases and on Tuesday, there were 1,964 new cases of infection.

The deaths were reported from Ludhiana (13), Jalandhar (11), Patiala (eight), Kapurthala (six), Bathinda and Sangrur (five each), Fatehgarh Sahib, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur (four each), Amritrsar (three), Gurdaspur (two) and Fazilka, Ferozepur, Mansa, Moga, Pathankot and Ropar (one each).

Maximum new cases of infection were from Mohali (319), followed by Amritsar (311), Ludhiana (240), Jalandhar (210), Gurdaspur (173), Patiala (159), Bathinda (130) and Hoshiarpur (94).

The office of Moga Municipal Corporation was temporarily sealed Wednesday after five employees tested positive. Moga MC Commissioner Anita Darshi said that out of samples of 120 employees, five tested positive. Hence, the MC office has been closed temporarily till further orders. A 32-year-old constable from Jagraon city police station tested positive from Ludhiana rural police.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (535), followed by Jalandhar (221), Patiala (218), Amritsar (212) and Mohali (118).

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (12,752), followed by Jalandhar (8,564), Patiala (7,585), Amritsar (5,530) and Mohali (5,239).

Sangrur has reported 103 deaths, sixth highest from any district, and Bathinda has reported 3,428 cases of infection, sixth highest from any district.

There are 17,065 active cases of infection in the state, 573 on oxygen support and 74 on ventilator support. As many as 50,558 patients have been discharged.

With ENS Ludhiana and Amritsar

