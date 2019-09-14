In setback for Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP

In a setback for the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale joined the BJP in the presence of party chief Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in New Delhi Saturday. Bhosale submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla this morning.

Advertising

Bhosale, one of the four sitting NCP MPs from Maharashtra, tweeted Friday: “I received inspiration to carry out social work based on the love and blessings of you all. Hoping the same love and blessings will be there forever with me.”

Bhosale’s decision comes months ahead of the crucial Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The NCP, meanwhile, said his departure was “good riddance”, as Bhosale was at the root of all problems within the party’s Satara unit. “It’s good riddance for us. Henceforth, there will be no trouble in our Satara unit… he was at the centre of all troubles afflicting the party in Satara district,” the party said Friday.

Advertising

Explained: Why Sharad Pawar’s NCP is falling apart in Maharashtra ahead of polls

Source told The Indian Express that Bhosale met Pawar on Friday to seek his blessings and thank him for his support during his time in the party.

The party has seen several desertions in the last two months, including a former cabinet minister, ex-MP and serving MLA. After the NCP’s dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, leaders have begun looking at other options for their own political survival.