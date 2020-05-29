In SC, Singhvi lists suggestions on migrant workers

Appearing for migrant labourers, senior advocate Indira Jaising said the number of trains has to be increased. Appearing for migrant labourers, senior advocate Indira Jaising said the number of trains has to be increased.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to direct the government to identify and accurately tally the number of stranded migrant labourers at the district/village level.

Singhvi, who submitted a list of six suggestions to the court, also called for setting up of reception centres to receive migrant labourers or facilitate their onward journey, to collect information from these committees on difficulties faced by them and use it to formulate a nationwide plan.

He also mooted the formulation of a scheme for migrant labourers to ensure steady supply and access to medicine, food and shelter apart from the one at railway and bus stations.

Singhvi called for the setting up of a high-powered committee to recommend within three working days how much money can be given through direct benefit transfer to the labourers. Schemes to provide them gainful employment must also be explored, he said.

Singhvi appeared before the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah on behalf of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who had filed an intervention application. Singhvi’s appearance for Surjewala was opposed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who said “let this not be politicised”.

The bench then told Singhvi that it will hear him dehors the petition as an officer of the court, following which the senior counsel came up with the suggestions.

Singhvi said that according to the solicitor general, 100% of the ticket is given by the state. But states now have no money, he said, and asked if there should not be a committee to deal with this.

Appearing for migrant labourers, senior advocate Indira Jaising said the number of trains has to be increased. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who too appeared for a migrant labour group, said there are several difficulties with regard to registration.

