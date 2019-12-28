In SC, Babri action committee to seek mosque debris

The SC delivered its verdict on the decades-old dispute on November 9 when it handed over the disputed 2.77 acres to the deity Ram Lalla while holding that the act of placing idols in the site in 1949 was “desecration”. The SC delivered its verdict on the decades-old dispute on November 9 when it handed over the disputed 2.77 acres to the deity Ram Lalla while holding that the act of placing idols in the site in 1949 was “desecration”.

The Babri Masjid Action Committee has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court, asking for the debris of the mosque demolished in December 1992 to be handed over to Muslims so that no dishonour is done to the sacred pieces. However, a decision is yet to be taken on whether a curative petition will be filed in the top court seeking a relook at last month’s verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Sources in the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and other Muslim organisations at the forefront of the issue say the chances of a curative petition being filed are “slim”.

“The November 9 order of the Supreme Court does not specify what is to be done with the debris of the Babri Masjid. So in a meeting on Wednesday, the Babri Masjid Action Committee has decided to file a petition in the SC seeking that the debris be handed over to Muslims so that its sanctity is maintained. It is yet to be decided when it will be filed and the matter is also to be discussed in the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. No decision has been taken so far on a curative petition,” said advocate Zafaryab Jilani, who is also the secretary of AIMPLB and has been at the forefront of the legal fight for nearly three decades.

The SC delivered its verdict on the decades-old dispute on November 9 when it handed over the disputed 2.77 acres to the deity Ram Lalla while holding that the act of placing idols in the site in 1949 was “desecration”, that there is no evidence of Babri Masjid having been built after demolishing a temple and that the 1992 demolition of the mosque was against the rule of law. The apex court directed that a five-acre plot within Ayodhya be given to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque.

Subsequently, nine review petitions were filed in the court, seeking a relook at the judgement. All of them were dismissed on December 13 by a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna.

Muslim religious leaders such as Deoband teacher and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani had, ahead of the verdict, asserted that once there is a mosque in a given place, it remains a mosque “till the end of time” regardless of what courts decide. The petition for Babri debris stems from that belief.

