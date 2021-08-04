In SAD-BSP pre-poll goody bag: 400 units free power, 75% job quota for local residents, Rs 10 cut in fuel price

Sounding the poll bugle ahead of the 2022 elections in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday announced a 13-point pre-poll promises charter, declaring that if the SAD-BSP alliance is voted to power, it would give 400 units of free electricity to residential consumers, reduce the price of diesel by Rs 10 for every litre purchased for agricultural purposes and give Rs 2,000 every month to all women heads of blue card holder families. Sukhbir also promised a 75 per cent quota for the state’s youths in private sector jobs.

Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi was not present when Sukhbir Badal announced the 13-point promise charter.

Garhi on Tuesday led a protest march by BSP in Sardulgarh in Mansa district against alleged derogatory remarks against Dalit community by members of opposition parties. Speaking over phone, Garhi said that the protest march was planned around five days ago. Meanwhile, the display boards at the venue had photos of BSP supremo Mayawati and Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal along with Sukhbir Badal.

About the promise to give Rs 2,000 per month to blue card holders, a government functionary said that there are around 40 lakh beneficiaries having blue cards under the below poverty line (BPL) category in Punjab and most of the cards were in the name of men. The functionary added that if all blue card holders were to be benefactors under the promise, it would have huge financial implication on the state exchequer.

Sukhbir also announced a ‘Student Education Card’ with an interest free loan up to Rs 10 lakh for the purpose of college fees, and coaching fees for exams such as IELTS.

The SAD president also promised health insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh every year for Punjab residents which will cover treatment, medicines, diagnostic tests, surgeries & medical equipment in all public and private hospitals.