In run-up to polls, many TMC leaders came under CBI, NIA and ED radar

After a thumping victory in the West Bengal polls on Sunday, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again accused the Narendra Modi government of using constitutional and central agencies against her party.

Banerjee’s remarks came in the wake of a string of raids and probes launched by the agencies against leaders of the TMC, including Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, in the run-up to the elections.

* In February, the CBI questioned Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in an alleged coal scam case. It also summoned Ankush Arora, husband of Abhishek’s sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir, and her father-in-law Pawan Arora.

* In the first week of March, CBI issued a lookout circular against Bikash Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Binay Mishra in the coal pilferage case. Binay Mishra has been chargesheeted by the CBI in a case of cattle smuggling and is also under probe in the coal pilferage case. Said to be absconding, CBI is preparing to get a Red Corner Notice issued against him. On March 16, the ED arrested Bikash Mishra.

* In March, the ED summoned state minister Partha Chatterjee and former minister Madan Mitra in two different cases related to chit funds. Both contested the elections as TMC candidates.

* Just a week before the polls, CBI and ED also summoned six top officials of the TMC government for questioning in different cases. These included Gautam Sanyal, principal secretary in the CM’s office, state security advisor Surajit Kar Purakayastha, and state additional chief secretary BP Gopalika, among others.

* Also in March, TMC’s Jorasanko candidate Vivek Gupta was questioned for several hours in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.