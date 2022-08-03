scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

In RS speech, Harbhajan Singh raises issue of attacks on gurudwaras and Sikhs in Afghanistan

The AAP member pointed out that the population of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan has reduced sharply over the past few decades.

August 3, 2022 4:28:52 pm
August 3, 2022 4:28:52 pm
AAP MP Harbhajan Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Screengrab: SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Former cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh Wednesday raised the issue of attacks on gurudwaras and Sikhs in Afghanistan, and expressed concerns over a “sharp decline” in Sikh population there.

While raising this issue during the Zero Hour, Singh wondered why the attack was happening on Sikhs only.

“I have stood up to speak on the attacks on Sikhs and Gurudwaras in Afghanistan. This is not only a matter which has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs living across the world, but it is also an attack on the identity of being a Sikh…why such attacks on us only…why are we being targeted?,” he said, mentioning incidents of attacks on gurudwaras and the killing of Sikhs in Afghanistan.

The AAP member pointed out that the population of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan has reduced sharply over the past few decades.

Singh also spoke about the role played by gurudwaras like providing food and oxygen, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the contribution of Sikhs to the freedom struggle is well-known as is their role in lifting the country’s GDP and job creation.

He further stressed that the Sikh community has always been a strong link in the relationship between India and other countries.

Sikhs are known for their bravery and hard work, Singh said.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 04:28:52 pm
