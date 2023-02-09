In RS, Opp asks why BJP worried of JPC that will have NDA majority

Discussions on the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday afternoon centred mainly on Opposition leaders demanding formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the Adani issue. The issue of the government ‘banning’ a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also raised.

Other issues raised ranged from the government’s Covid-19 management, dignity of women and the elderly, and representation of women in Parliament.

“…What is the harm if a JPC is constituted? At least, you can show to the world that everything is transparent here. And in case the Opposition is saying something wrong, we will also get embarrassed if the JPC clears everything that a particular industrialist has done,” RJD’s A D Singh said.

CPI member from Kerala, Santhosh Kumar said, “The gravity of the situation is such that they are fearful of even a JPC where the ruling coalition would have a majority. This is the most important aspect,” he said.

K C Venugopal (Congress) said several JPC inquiries were done under the UPA and asked, “Why are you (government) running away from JPC?…”

Raising the issue of the BBC documentary, Venugopal said that when Modi was the Gujarat CM, in 2013 he had called BBC the “most credible media in the world” and said that “don’t believe Indian media; only believe in BBC”.

Jaya Bachchan said there are no details on how the government plans to ensure dignity for women and a growing elderly population. She also said there is a disregard for the artistic community, even though they made the country proud.

BJP member from UP, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, spoke on the management of Covid-19 by the government and said it resulted in fewer per capita deaths.