In RS, MP moves Bill for those who lose jobs

A Bill aimed at helping employees terminated by employers was introduced in Rajya Sabha on Friday by BJP MP Rakesh Sinha. This was one of the seven private member’s Bills introduced in the Upper House on Friday.

The Terminated Employees (Welfare) Bill assures at least nine months’ pay and medical benefits to terminated employees, arguing that this will give them enough time to find new jobs. “At present, there is no law to ensure that the employers provide terminal benefits in time,” the Bill said.

A Bill seeking amendments to criminal laws and another for establishment of a national council for waste management were among the other private member’s Bills introduced in the House on Friday.

Mahesh Poddar of the BJP moved the National Council for Waste Management Bill, which proposes establishment of a national council to manage waste and to suggest required policy measures.

A Bill to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was introduced by BJP member Saroj Pandey. Congress member Husain Dalwai introduced a Bill to provide for establishment of an effective system to protect refugees and asylum seekers by means of an appropriate legal framework to determine claims for asylum. He introduced another Bill seeking amendments to the IPC and the CrPC. Kirodi Lal Meena of the BJP moved a Bill to provide special financial assistance to Rajasthan for the welfare of persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Anil Desai moved a Constitution (Amendment) Bill to insert a new Article 47A — Article 47 deals with the duty of the state regarding malnutrition and standard of living of people.

