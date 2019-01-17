In RJD U-turn on EWS quota, senior leader says voting against Bill in House a mistake

In an about-turn on the party’s stand on 10 per reservation for economically weaker sections in general category, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Wednesday said it was a “mistake” for the party to vote against the Bill in Parliament. He said party chief Lalu Prasad has told him that the RJD has not been opposed to reservation for the poor among upper caste communities.

Advertising

Singh also said that the RJD will contest Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress in Bihar, and that the leader of UPA will be decided after the election results.

On the EWS quota Bill, Singh, a former Union minister, said, “Lalu Prasad has told me that he had not been against reservation for the poor among upper castes. The party has always worked for the poor. Our stand was about enhancing reservation for OBCs (Other backward Classes), EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) and Dalits as per their population…. It was a mistake not to support the quota Bill in Parliament – chook to hui hai (we made a mistake).”

Singh’s statement comes amid a flurry of attack from NDA constituents, including the LJP. Union minister and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan had asked how RJD’s upper caste leaders such as Raghuvansh Prasad Singh would face upper caste voters while campaigning. Singh is likely to be fielded by the RJD from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat. While Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has not reacted to Singh’s remarks, sources in RJD said the party had to do a “balancing act” since it will field a few upper caste candidates in Lok Sabha polls.

Singh also played down talks of any strained relation with the Congress, especially after Tejashwi’s meetings with BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav following their snub to the Congress while stitching together an alliance for Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh. “We will contest together with Congress. We will soon decide on seat-sharing,” he said.

Advertising

Asked whether the party would accept Congress president Rahul Gandhi as leader of the Opposition alliance, Singh said, “The leadership will be decided after election results.”