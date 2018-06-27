In relief to farmers, Himachal Pradesh withdraws tax on fruits, veggie

Fruits vendor are selling King of fruits Mango (Express Photo by Partha Paul/File) Fruits vendor are selling King of fruits Mango (Express Photo by Partha Paul/File)

‘In a major relief to farmers, Himachal Pradesh government Tuesday decided to withdraw tax on fruits and vegetables under Himachal Pradesh Taxation (on Certain Goods Carried by Road) Act, 1999.

Apart from the farmers, transporters will be directly benefited as now they will not be required to pay tax at state entry points – Parwanoo in Solan district and Chakki Mour in Kangra – for carrying fruits and vegetables. The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held here Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

The Cabinet also gave its nod to reduce/revise the existing rates of Additional Goods Tax under the Himachal Pradesh Passengers and Goods Taxation Act, 1955, on iron and steel, yarn and plastic goods.

Besides, the Cabinet approved reduction in electricity duty on existing small industries from 4 per cent to 2 per cent and in case of medium industrial units, from 10 per cent to 7 per cent in accordance with the Budget announcement. It was also decided to reduce per unit rate from Rs 1 to 35 paise for agricultural purpose.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to ban manufacturing, stocking, sale and use of thermocol utensils. It was decided to give the businessmen three months’ time to clear their stock and promote leaf plates. Besides, the Cabinet cleared another proposal to fill up 1,036 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers and 844 JBTs on contract basis to cope up with the shortage of teachers in schools, especially in remote areas.

