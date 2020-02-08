In rare move, comment expunged from PM’s speech in Parliament

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, in a rare move on Friday, expunged from official proceedings a remark from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech the previous day, as well as from comments made by Leader of Opposition in the House Ghulam Nabi Azad.

On Thursday, Modi, while speaking on the National Population Register at around 6.20 pm, had said that the Congress-led UPA government had also conducted the exercise.

“Did we ever raise questions regarding any NPR? We also have the record, do we not?” the Prime Minister said. He then claimed that the Opposition was changing its stand on NPR, and questioned why the Opposition was being dishonest. Naidu has removed the euphemism used for the accusation.

Naidu has also expunged a remark made by Azad from Thursday’s proceedings. Azad, speaking at around 6.30 pm, had claimed that the BJP tries to push Hindus away from the Congress. The Chair has expunged a remark that Azad made after this.

“Chairman was pleased to direct expunction of a certain portion of the proceedings of Rajya Sabha dated February 6 at about 6.20 pm and 6.30 pm,” the order on Friday said.

The Chairman of Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha Speaker have powers to expunge from official records any remarks made by members after going through the day’s proceedings.

