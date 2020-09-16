In rape FIR against BJP MLA, Uttarakhand woman demands CBI probe

The complainant woman on Tuesday wrote to the Uttarakhand government demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.

A week after an FIR of rape was lodged against BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi on her complaint following a court order, the complainant woman on Tuesday wrote to the Uttarakhand government demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.

In the letter sent to the Home Secretary, the complainant alleged she was not expecting a fair probe by any state agency. Her lawyer SP Singh said if the state government did not act on the request, he would move a petition in the High Court demanding a CBI probe. Singh said that as public entry was prohibited in the secretariat due to Covid-19, he sent the letter to the Home Secretary via email on Tuesday, and would also send it via postal service on Wednesday.

The Uttarakhand Police on September 6 lodged an FIR against the legislator and his wife under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) after an additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court directed them to do so while hearing a petition from the complainant.

The woman had filed the initial complaint on August 16 accusing Negi of raping her and demanding a DNA test to confirm that he is the father of her child. Negi is presently the MLA from Dwarahat Assembly constituency in Almora district.

In a letter to the Home Secretary, the complainant alleged the police illegally tried to force her into a settlement with the accused MLA, tried to favour him and also attempted to prove the earlier DNA report of her child and her husband was fake.

That woman has also demanded a CBI probe in the FIR of extortion by the legislature’s wife against her and her family.

SP (City) Shweta Chaubey rejected the allegations and said the police were probing the matter fairly. “The police even asked her to record her statement on camera to maintain her trust, but she is not agreeing to that. A special investigation squad (SIS) is probing her case.”

