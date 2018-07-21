In Rajya Sabha: Venkaiah Naidu orders probe into press release by Secretariat

The issue apparently relates to a media release issued by the Secretariat regarding the Telugu Desam Party. (Express photo/File) The issue apparently relates to a media release issued by the Secretariat regarding the Telugu Desam Party. (Express photo/File)

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Friday ordered an inquiry into a matter raised by TDP member C M Ramesh relating to an official press release issued by the Secretariat.

While Ramesh had insisted on raising the matter in the morning session, Naidu did not agree and adjourned the House until noon. The Upper House Chairman asked Ramesh to discuss the issue in his chamber.

When the House reassembled for Question Hour at noon, Naidu said an inquiry has been ordered. “The issue that has been brought to my notice in my chamber by the Leader of Opposition (Ghulam Nabi Azad) and also Ramesh and others, I have ordered an inquiry and will take suitable action,” he said.

The issue apparently relates to a media release issued by the Secretariat regarding the Telugu Desam Party. On Friday, soon as the ministers laid scheduled papers on the table of the House, Ramesh was on his feet to raise the issue even as Naidu called Congress MP Anand Sharma to raise his matter. Ramesh insisted that he should be allowed to raise the matter related to the press release concerned.

Earlier, the House paid obituary to former Rajya Sabha member K V R S Bala Subba Rao, who died last month at the age of 78.

