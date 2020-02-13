In Rajya Sabha, Sena MP brings in Private Member Bill for two-child norm

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged the issue of population explosion on Independence Day in 2019. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged the issue of population explosion on Independence Day in 2019.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai has introduced a Private Member’s Constitution Amendment Bill in the Upper House proposing incentives in taxation, education and employment for people who limit their family-size to two children.

The Bill, introduced on February 7, has sought the incorporation of a new provision — Article 47A — in Part IV of the Constitution to withdraw all concessions from people who fail to adhere to the ‘small-family-norm’.

When asked if he had factored in the sensitivity of the Muslim community to the very idea of population control, Desai said: “I have the interest of the country before me. I have not thought in terms of a religion or caste.”

He clarified in reply to another question that this is “an individual initiative” and therefore, there is no question of a “party-line” on the matter.

“However, I have brought the issue to the attention of Sahib (party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray),” he said. On being pointed out that the Bill may have different implications in the backdrop of the current unrest over the CAA-NPR-NRC issue, Desai said, “The Bill is at a nascent stage. There is no link with the NRC-NPR controversy, though some people would try to connect them.”

“The timing of my Bill is just a co-incidence and in any case, it may come up for consideration of the Rajya Sabha after a while,” he added.

The second-term Sena MP said further: “I plan on coming up with another Bill also. It would seek confiscation of the property of a rape convict as a part of the punishment.”

The statement of objects and reasons of his Bill says: “Our natural resources are extremely over-burdened… Natural resources like air, water, land, woods, etc. are subjected to over-exploitation…There is a need to encourage people to keep a small family by offering tax concessions, priority in social benefit schemes and school admissions etc. and at the same time, discourage them from producing more children by withdrawing tax concessions, imposing heavy taxes and by making other punitive provisions for violations….”

A day later, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had welcomed his remarks. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana the next day had said “fundamentalist Muslims are not concerned about population explosion and are not ready to come out of the mindset of hum do humare pacchees (we two, our 25 children).

