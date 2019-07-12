In Rajya Sabha, Congress raises Karnataka, Goa crises

THE CONGRESS on Thursday attacked the BJP over the mass resignation and defection of its MLAs in Karnataka and Goa, arguing that it was an assault on democracy.

Advertising

Senior leaders Anand Sharma and P Chidambaram raised the issue in Rajya Sabha. Sharma said attempts are being made to bring down the elected government in Karnataka. Chidambaram said the developments in Karnataka and Goa have “gravely damaged” democracy and that the developments will hurt the economy.

“Democracy is suffering a blow everyday. What we are seeing in Karnataka, what we are seeing in Goa, may appear to be political upmanship. But, I think, it has a very damaging effect on the economy. Foreign investors, rating agencies, international organisations do not read Indian newspapers and do not watch the tamed Indian television channels,” Chidambaram said. “What they hear, what they read about political instability, political chicanery and political upmanship will have an impact on the economy. I only wish that the ruling party takes note of this.”

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said how can the BJP be responsible if the Congress does not have a president. Congress members staged a walkout but returned after some time to take part in the Budget discussion.