In push to form govt in Manipur, NDA MLAs to meet today

The move came even as NDA MLAs from the state, which has been under President's rule for close to a year following ethnic clashes, arrived in Delhi to attend a crucial meeting scheduled at the party headquarters at 3 pm on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 05:13 AM IST
In push to form govt in Manipur, NDA MLAs to meet todayThe development comes just 10 days before President’s Rule in Manipur completes one year on February 13.
Make us preferred source on Google

MOVING TOWARDS government formation in Manipur, the BJP leadership on Monday appointed national general secretary Tarun Chugh as central observer for the election of the state legislature party leader. The move came even as NDA MLAs from the state, which has been under President’s rule for close to a year following ethnic clashes, arrived in Delhi to attend a crucial meeting scheduled at the party headquarters at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Sources said the meeting with the BJP top leadership will be followed by another at Manipur Bhawan, where the BJP legislature party leader is expected to be chosen — a key step towards government formation.

The development comes just 10 days before President’s Rule in Manipur completes one year on February 13.

Under constitutional provisions, central rule can be extended beyond a year only under emergency conditions, adding urgency to the political exercise.

Explained
Decisive move

While Meitei and Naga NDA MLAs have pressed for restoration of an elected government, uncertainty over Kuki-Zo participation has complicated the process. Tuesday’s meetings are being seen as a decisive push to end central rule and install a government before the constitutional deadline.

“We were all asked to arrive in Delhi by today. We have been told that a meeting would be held at 3 pm on Tuesday,” a Manipur BJP MLA said.

A BJP leader in Delhi indicated that the constitutional clock was now a determining factor. “Government formation has now become a constitutional obligation. A decision will be taken tomorrow.”

Chugh’s appointment as central observer was cleared by the BJP Parliamentary Board. Chugh, who has handled similar responsibilities in the past, will oversee the formalities related to government formation, including the oath of the incoming Chief Minister, which is expected before February 13.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement