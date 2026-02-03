In push to form govt in Manipur, NDA MLAs to meet today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
MOVING TOWARDS government formation in Manipur, the BJP leadership on Monday appointed national general secretary Tarun Chugh as central observer for the election of the state legislature party leader. The move came even as NDA MLAs from the state, which has been under President’s rule for close to a year following ethnic clashes, arrived in Delhi to attend a crucial meeting scheduled at the party headquarters at 3 pm on Tuesday.
Sources said the meeting with the BJP top leadership will be followed by another at Manipur Bhawan, where the BJP legislature party leader is expected to be chosen — a key step towards government formation.
The development comes just 10 days before President’s Rule in Manipur completes one year on February 13.
Under constitutional provisions, central rule can be extended beyond a year only under emergency conditions, adding urgency to the political exercise.
While Meitei and Naga NDA MLAs have pressed for restoration of an elected government, uncertainty over Kuki-Zo participation has complicated the process. Tuesday’s meetings are being seen as a decisive push to end central rule and install a government before the constitutional deadline.
“We were all asked to arrive in Delhi by today. We have been told that a meeting would be held at 3 pm on Tuesday,” a Manipur BJP MLA said.
A BJP leader in Delhi indicated that the constitutional clock was now a determining factor. “Government formation has now become a constitutional obligation. A decision will be taken tomorrow.”
Chugh’s appointment as central observer was cleared by the BJP Parliamentary Board. Chugh, who has handled similar responsibilities in the past, will oversee the formalities related to government formation, including the oath of the incoming Chief Minister, which is expected before February 13.
