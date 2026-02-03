In push to form govt in Manipur, NDA MLAs to meet today

The development comes just 10 days before President’s Rule in Manipur completes one year on February 13.

MOVING TOWARDS government formation in Manipur, the BJP leadership on Monday appointed national general secretary Tarun Chugh as central observer for the election of the state legislature party leader. The move came even as NDA MLAs from the state, which has been under President’s rule for close to a year following ethnic clashes, arrived in Delhi to attend a crucial meeting scheduled at the party headquarters at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Sources said the meeting with the BJP top leadership will be followed by another at Manipur Bhawan, where the BJP legislature party leader is expected to be chosen — a key step towards government formation.