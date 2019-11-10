In Punjab’s own ‘Ayodhya’, a peaceful day with crucial lessons in co-existence

On a day when “sensitive areas” across the country were fortified with massive security deployment as Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the Muslim-majority Malerkotla town in Punjab’s Sangrur continued to impart crucial lessons in peaceful co-existence.

At Somsons Colony, where Laxmi Narayan Mandir and Aqsa Masjid share a common wall, it was a usual day as devotees from the two communities prayed at the respective shrines.

“It was a historic day in a true sense. But thankfully, it was all peaceful in our very own little Ayodhya. There was no security deployment outside our temple and mosque. We do not even feel anything different or unique now with a temple and a mosque sharing a wall here because for us co-existence has become a way of life. It is all routine,” Chetan Sharma, the temple priest, said while talking to the Sunday Express.

“I met mosque head Mohammad Shabbir as usual and we greeted each other. We did not discuss Ayodhya verdict. Why should we? For us, the most important thing was to maintain peace and harmony in our own Ayodhya first. The only difference is that here it is always peaceful and now it will be all peaceful at real Ayodhya too,” he added.

Deciding on a centuries-old dispute over ownership of a plot of land in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court, while paving the way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site, directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In Malerkotla, home to 90,000 Muslims, 28,000 Hindus and 12,800 Sikhs as per 2011 Census, the gurdwaras, mandirs and masjids intersect each other’s path in almost every street and colony. The town, however, has a history of remaining calm and maintaining peace even in some of the most testing situations like sacrilege of holy texts, and recovery of alleged cow carcasses.

The Masjid at Somsons Colony (earlier known as Jail Wali Masjid and later renamed as Aqsa Masjid after renovation in 2004) is believed to have existed since almost five decades, while the temple next to it was inaugurated in February 2016. Muslims had organized tea and snacks for the Hindus at the temple opening ceremony.

“In fact, we are happy today that Kartarpur Corridor was opened and Sikhs got access to their holiest gurdwara in Pakistan. It was truly a historic day when Hindus got Ram Mandir, Muslims got land for mosque and Sikhs access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Even the difference and distances between India and Pakistan are being reduced now, so why can’t we co-exist within our own country? Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary has come with happiness for all.

I am a Hindu priest but that doesn’t mean I do not believe in Baba Nanak. The Supreme Court has given closure to a very old issue that was being used for politics. We hope that dirty politics of using religions to divide people also stops now,” said priest Sharma.

Recently, on Diwali there was exchange of sweets and greetings at this little Ayodhya.

Mohammad Shabbir, the mosque head said, “Co-existence lies in heart not words. If you really want to adjust with someone from heart, you will. People always ask as to how we adjust with temple’s routine. We co-exist because we want to. We have never faced any issues in this colony where majority population is that of Hindus and Sikhs.

We exchange sweets on Diwali and Eid. Today also I met pandit ji like any other day. Ayodhya verdict wasn’t our focus. There isn’t a need to discuss it and all that matters is peace at our own place first. There was no police force outside our shrines. Aarti and namaaz both were held peacefully and that says it all.”

And one thing to which both Sharma and Shabbir agree, “It is time to look ahead. Disputes on temples and mosques are taking us nowhere.”