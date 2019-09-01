In Punjab, people return from relief camps to ‘missing’ roads, muck

People who had taken shelter at various flood relief camps have started returning to their villages only to find washed away roads, and broken streets and drains. At some places only huge potholes are left in the name of the roads, making their commute difficult. The rural infrastructure, officials said, has taken a major hit.

Meanwhile, seven schools were re-opened and the government sources said that that the affected farmers may get intermediary crop seeds.

“Only the remnants of road and streets are left in our village, which was one of the worst affected,” said Kartar Kaur, of Mandala village. She returned to her home after 12 days. She had been putting up at Government Senior Secondary School, Lohian, where a relief camp had been set up.

“I was not able to find the way to my house as there was only slush and mud and the road was totally washed away,” she said.

“Even the drain outside our house is not existing anymore,” said Sonu, a resident of Mundi Shorian village, another worst hit village. “Though water level is now down to six inches on the main road, but we cannot take out our two-wheelers as the road is now pock-marked with potholes,” he said, adding that government should immediately start rebuilding the roads.

Sarpanch Palwinder Kaur said that the villagers had got repaired the streets and the ‘phirni’ (circular road around the village) some time back. “Now everything is in ruins”.

According to an initial estimate the total losses (roads, streets, drains, panchyat ghar, dharmshalas) in 20 flood affected villages in Sultanpur Lodhi’s 30 worst affected villages in Jalandhar has been pegged at Rs 70 core.

In Jalandhar, it has been pegged at Rs 50 crore while in Kapurthala it is estimated between Rs 18-20 crore.

Meanwhile, the state agriculture department has been asked to provide seeds of intermediary crops to farmers who lost their main paddy and Basmati crops. As per an estimate, floods destroyed crops on nearly 60,000 acres in Jalandhar and 26,000 acres in Kapurthala.

Since sowing of wheat would start only in November, farmers can opt for intermediary crops like vegetables, maize fodder and others which have a maximum maturity period of about two months.

Seven government schools were re-opened in the flood-hit villages Friday. These include schools at Gidderpindi, Manak, Nahal, Fatehpur Bhagwa, Kotha, Kang Kalan and Yusafpur Darewal.

The schools at other locations, including Gatta Mundi Kasu, Nawan Pind, Mehrajwala, Bara Jodh Singh and Mundi Chohlian, will be reopened in the coming days, officials said.

Power has been restored in 18 of the 21 inundated villages of the Shahkot Sub-Division.

Various NGOs and social organisations are coming forward to clean these villages. Sikh Relief and Akahnd Kirtani Jatha visited several villages in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Ropar districts and donated relief material.