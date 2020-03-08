In Punjab, Hindu outfit leader files complaint: ‘Masked men attacked car, wanted to kill me’

According to Bhardwaj, a few minutes before the attack, he had received a ‘suspicious call’ from a person who claimed to be from Tarn Taran. According to Bhardwaj, a few minutes before the attack, he had received a ‘suspicious call’ from a person who claimed to be from Tarn Taran.

The labour wing head of the Shiv Sena (Hindustan) has alleged that he was “attacked” at Ludhiana’s Focal Point area near Kohara by “masked men” with an intention to kill.

Narinder Bhardwaj (45), a resident of Dhandhari Khurd, in his complaint to the local police has alleged that two masked miscreants came on a motorbike late on Saturday night as he stopped at a fuel station. He has further claimed that they stopped their bike in front of his car, a Hyundai Santro, and smashed its windshield with iron rods.

“I sped away from the spot to save my life. They attacked me with an intention to murder me,” said Bhardwaj to police, adding that he works at a factory in Focal Point area and was on his way back home.

According to Bhardwaj, a few minutes before the attack, he had received a suspicious call from a person who claimed to be from Tarn Taran. “He asked for my address, but I disconnected,” he said.

Bhardwaj alleged that a gunman, provided to him after assessing the threat to his life, was withdrawn nearly one year back. “I suspect the hand of radical groups behind this attack,” he said.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons on the statement of Bhardwaj under the Sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 427 (mischief causing damage of fifty rupees or more) of IPC at Jamalpur police station.

ASI Dharam Pal said that investigation was on and CCTV cameras installed nearby were being checked.

On the night of February 22, two other Shiv Sena (Hindustan) leaders, Amit Arora and Mani Sheera, had alleged that someone had opened fire at their vehicle on Chandigarh road after which an FIR was registered at Moti Nagar police station against unidentified persons for attempt to murder.

