In Punjab budget ahead of poll year, farm loan waiver, no new taxes

Ahead of the Assembly election, which is due early next year, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal Monday presented a “poll oriented” budget for the financial year 2021-22 with an outlay of Rs 1,68,015 crore offering a slew of populist measures while making bulk of its provisions for agriculture, urban development, water resources, health and other sectors.

Presenting the last budget of the current Congress government, Manpreet dedicated it to the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three agri laws. While deciding against levying any fresh taxes, Manpreet announced the next phase of the crop loan waiver, with an allocation of Rs 1,712 crore, including Rs 1,186 crore of 1.13 lakh farmers and Rs 526 crore of landless farm workers. Already, the state government has given a debt relief of Rs 4,624 crore to 5.83 lakh small and marginal growers.

With an eye to revive the economy affected by the Covid disruption, the finance minister also announced that shops and all commercial establishments will now remain open 24×7.

The free power to the farmers will continue as before, Manpreet said allotting Rs 7,180 crore for the purpose. He informed the House that in the past four years, the Amarinder Singh-led government had provided free power to 14.23 lakh farmers amounting to Rs 23,851 crore.

Manpreet said the state government intended to recruit against one lakh vacancies in a phased manner. “The government will fill 48,989 posts in the first phase and complete the remaining recruitments as per available vacancy position during 2021-22,” he said.