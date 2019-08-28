In Punjab, after floods, the stench

The receding water in Punjab’s flooded areas has left behind debris, mud and sludge. It has also left behind an unbearable stench of rotting greenery, furniture and animal carcasses amplifying the threat of outbreak of several diseases, including skin and stomach disorders.

Advertising

For the residents of villages in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts who survived the floods, it is a double whammy. They say that they managed to live through the floods but the stench now was likely to make them very sick. Many villagers are already facing health related problems such as skin diseases, nausea, chest congestion, and diarrhoea among others.

Apart from the rain water, the overflowing Sutlej also brought with it the polluted waters of Chitti Bein carrying industrial as well as domestic waste. Water from local sewers and nullahs too got mixed into the flood waters.

“We managed to save our lives during the floods, but now this dirty water and the deadly stench would give birth to diseases and it may led to an epidemic here,” said Jujhar Singh of village Fatehpur. He is suffering from skin ailment owing to moving in the dirty water.

Advertising

“Our entire family is suffering from boils and rashes on skin and the problem is getting aggravated day by day,” said Nazar Singh of village Mundi Cholian.

“Every time there is a movement of the wind, the stench becomes unbearable. It won’t be surprising if several of us faint due to that,” said Sheelo of village Mundi Kalu.

Dr Baljit Singh, a local who has been moving around the flood hit areas, said that it may not be possible to stop the floods “but at least the release of dirty industry water into the Chitti Bein, which flows into the Sutlej, should be stopped at any cost as this water is playing havoc with the lives of the flood-affected people”.

Assistant Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, Dr Ramesh Banga added that have been urging people not to move in the flood waters.

“Skin should not be exposed to such water as it can lead to several diseases,” he said, adding that the are already treating several such cases.

However, one the Jeet Singh of village Bharowana said that they have “no option but to move in the dirty water to meet our daily needs”.

Jagtar Singh of Sarupwal village in Sultantpur Lodhi said that even the cattle have been forced to drink the dirty water. “We are getting bottled water but our cattle are dependent on this dirty water only,” added Mohan Singh of Mandala Channa.