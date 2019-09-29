In Punjab, 17,000 small and marginal farmers bore the brunt of rains, 100% crop loss in 46,000 ha

Small and marginal farmers in Punjab bore the brunt of the floods and waterlogging following three days of heavy rain mid-August losing most of their paddy crop, a survey by various government departments has found.

At least 17,761 small and marginal farmers, including maximum 5,160 from Jalandhar district, suffered crop loss ranging from 25 per cent to 100 per cent following the rains that lashed state from August 17 to 19.

Marginal and small farmers own land up to one hectare (2.5 acres) and two hectares (5-acre), respectively. The details of these farmers have been submitted to the revenue department by the officials of flood hit districts under “revised proposal for compensation of loss to Kharif crops due to heavy rains and flood water in August month”.

The data sourced from the revenue department revealed that the crop damage had occurred in 16 out of 22 districts. While 100 per cent crop loss was recorded in 46,068 hectares (1.14 lakh acres), 25 to 60 per cent was recorded in 17,000 hectares (nearly 43,000 acres) across these districts.

In Jalandhar, 5,160 small and marginal farmers were affected in 37 villages followed by 3,483 and 3,150 in Tarn Taran and Kapurthala, respectively.

Apart from this 2,250 farmers were affected in Ferozepur, 1,086 in Moga, 726 in Ludhiana, 626 in Fazilka, 526 in Ropar, 230 in Nawanshahr, 188 in Patiala, 157 in Mohali, 130 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 56 in Sangrur, 22 in Amritsar, and one each in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur districts.

Apart from 100 per cent crop loss in 46,068 hectares, 60 per cent damage was reported on 8,448 hectares (20,866 acres), 40 per cent on 4,097 hectares (10,120 acres), and 25 per cent on 4,734 hectares (11,700 acres). Paddy was the worst hit as out of total affected 63,347 hectares (1.57 lakh acres), paddy crop on 52,641 hectares (1.30 lakh hectares) was damaged. This includes 100 per cent damage on 37,620 hectares (around 93,000 acres).

Jalandhar and Kapurthala together reported crop damage on 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres).

A farmer, on an average, harvests nearly 30 quintal paddy from one acre land. Considering that the MSP for paddy is Rs 1,835 per quintal, farmers are facing a loss of nearly Rs 55,000 per acre (for 100 per cent crop damage). After meeting the input costs, a farmer earns about Rs 35,000 per acre from paddy crop.

The officials in the revenue department informed that a major portion of the compensation is expected to come from Centre as Punjab is a big contributor of both rice and wheat to the national pool.

Meanwhile, in Shahkot area, which was badly affected by floods, more than 500 tractors have beeen deployed under community service to till and level farm land.

“As per a rough estimate, locals have spent more than Rs 9 lakh in the last five days to get diesel for the tractors for levelling the land of the poor, small and marginal farmers,” said Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) member and environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal.

“Around 530 tractor owners from across the Punjab have already performed community service and at least 100 more will be reaching here soon,” he said, adding that they are even filling the ditches formed on the agricultural land during 1988 floods but could not be filled till date due to lack of resources.