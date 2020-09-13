In Punjab, 10 farmer groups to hold 5 ‘Lalkar’ rallies on Sept 14

The decision to hold these protests was made at a joint meeting of all these organisations. (Representational)

THE ALL India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), a body of around 250 farmers’ organisations across the country, is going to organise a symbolic protest in front of the Parliament on September 14 — the opening day of the monsoon session. Meanwhile, 10 farmers’ organisations, which are also members of AIKSCC, from Punjab have also announced five ‘Lalkar’ (challenge) rallies on the same day.

The farmers are demanding that three agri ordinances of the Centre be rolled back.

These rallies will be held at Amritsar, Moga, Phagwara (in Kapurthala), Barnala and Patiala districts of Punjab.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Dakaunda, said that the main focus of these rallies would be the three ordinances and the new Electricity Bill 2020.

“We will not sit back till the Centre does not roll back all three ordinances and power bill,” he said, adding that every move of the Centre is “pro-corporate” by bringing these new unwanted laws.

Village-level meetings of farmers have been going on across the state.

“We will not allowed this autocratic attitude of the Centre which is interfering in agriculture, which is a state subject,” said Dr Darshan Pal, president, Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab

