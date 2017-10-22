In posters, RSS men claim to be ‘future’ BJP candidate for Ayodhya mayor

Posters have come up across the temple town. Lalmani Verma Posters have come up across the temple town. Lalmani Verma

Seeking tickets from the BJP for the post of mayor in the newly set up Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, RSS leaders, including a mahant of the Hanuman Garhi Temple, have started a poster war, all claiming to be the “future” candidate.

The posters and hoardings, which have come up across Ayodhya, have photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state party president Mahendra Nath Pandey. While Adityanath, his Cabinet colleagues and senior BJP leaders celebrated Diwali in Ayodhya on October 18 and 19, the hoardings were seen across the city.

The state government recently created Ayodhya Municipal Corporation by merging the municipal boards of Ayodhya and Faizabad. The local body polls are set to be held in UP next month.

The ticket seekers include Hanuman Garhi mahant Raju Das, who had earlier worked in the VHP’s Bajrang Dal as a convener in Faizabad city, district ‘vibhags’ for three years. Since 2004, he has been an election coordinator for Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). “I had come to Hanuman Garhi at the age of five. In the next couple of days, I will send my resume to the BJP election in charge,” he said.

Another aspirant for the mayor’s post is Akhilesh Pandey, who worked as RSS pracharak in Kushinagar, Deoria and Gorakhpur districts for around five years since 2005. At present, he claimed to hold the post of the Faizabad district convener of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Sahyog Manch — a body running mass contact programme over the Ram temple issue.

Devanshu Pandey alias Anoop, a lawyer by profession, claimed that he has been associated with the VHP for the last five years. In the hoardings that he has put up, he introduces himself as ‘kripa-patra’ (confidant) of Mahant Suresh Das — the head priest at Digambar Akhara. He also claims to have the support of VHP spokesperson Mahant Kanhaiyya Das, who allegedly heads the ‘Sant Samiti’ of Ayodhya.

“Mahanat Suresh Dasji has given my resume to Adityanathji personally. I have the blessings of Suresh Dasji and had joined VHP through him,” Pandey said.

Hindu Yuva Vahini’s (HYV) Mahanagar president in Faizabad, Shambhunath Jaiswal, too, is an aspirant. Jaiswal claimed that he would hand over his resume to Adityanath, the HYV founder, soon.

“I will meet Mahantji (Adityanath) very soon with a request to forward my resume to the BJP leadership,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar Shukla, former BJP city president and a sitting corporator from Naya Ghat ward for five terms since 1988, is another aspirant. “I had been associated with Ram Janmbhoomi movement since 1984… I had been arrested twice. I have highlighted my connection with Ram Janmabhoomi movement in my biodata, which I am sending to the party leadership,” he said.

BJP district vice-president Manoj Srivastava is another ticket seeker. A former corporator, he is a member of the BJP’s organisational unit since 1990. When contacted, BJP in charge for Ayodhya Municipal Corporation polls, Haridwar Dubey, admitted that leaders with RSS background and priests have been seeking tickets for the post of mayor. “A meeting will be held in Ayodhya on October 23, 24 and 25 to screen applicants,” he said.

