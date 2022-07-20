In poll year, Centre proposes tribal status for Himachal’s Sirmaur region

July 20, 2022 2:45:26 am
Months before Himachal Pradesh goes to the Assembly polls, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has proposed to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the people from Trans-Giri region of the state’s Sirmaur district.
The proposal, in its “final stages”, will be sent to the Union Cabinet soon for clearance, it is learnt.
“This is a very old demand in the area. While many Scheduled Caste (SC) communities live here, this demand has primarily arisen from the upper caste communities, including Rajputs and Brahmins,” a source said. “Once this status is granted, all communities in the area will enjoy ST status.”
The demand first surfaced in 1969-70, soon after neighbouring Jaunsar Bawar area of Uttarakhand was granted a similar status.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The communities in Jaunsar and Simrauli were both under the Simrauli kingdom, so customs, language and dress are common between the people from the two regions,” the source said. “Families are also split between the two regions — while some relatives enjoy ST status by virtue of belonging to Uttarakhand, the Himachal side of a family doesn’t (enjoy similar status).”
Sources in the government pointed out that once the Cabinet clears the proposal, it will either be tabled in Parliament, or the government may consider bringing in an ordinance.
Despite the persistent demand, the Centre has repeatedly turned down tribal status for people from the area. In a reply to Mandi MP Pratibha Singh earlier this year, the Tribal Affairs Ministry had said that granting tribal status to the area could not be considered due to want of criteria. The state government has been pursuing tribal status for people of the region since 2016.
The demand has been most vociferous from the Hattee community of Sirmaur district. Out of five Assembly constituencies in Sirmaur, the demand has been present in four constituencies.
Of these Hattee-dominated Assembly constituencies, two have BJP representatives while the other two have elected representatives from opposition Congress.
There are 144 gram panchayats in these four constituencies, and a population of 3.5 lakh people. Sources in BJP said tribal status, a highly emotive issue for the communities living in Sirmaur, will most certainly pay electoral dividends to the ruling party and help the party wrest the two Hattee-dominated Assembly seats that voted for the Congress in the last elections.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
‘Muslim girls forced to remove burqa before taking NEET’
Over 3.9 L Indians gave up citizenship in past 3 yrs to settle abroad: govt data
12 Sena MPs with Shinde
After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video
DSP was set to hang up boots, take up farming
Uphaar cinema fire: Court releases Ansal brothers in evidence tampering case
Supertech demolition: Noida Authority to consult research body over audit
DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus, Haryana plans steps to end menace for good
Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment
5 Questions: Cong MP Shaktisinh Gohil
Four arrested for trying to dupe BJP MLA of Rs 100 crore
ED seeks dismissal of Nawab Malik bail plea in special court