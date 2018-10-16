In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh says Congress loses votes when he attends its rallies

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File)

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh Monday said he refrains from going to Congress election rallies as it results in the party losing votes. In an informal interaction with party workers in Bhopal, he added that the party must work together to ensure their candidate wins even if he/she is a rebel.

“Jisko ticket mile, chahe dushman ko mile, jitao. Aur mera kaam kewal ek, koi prachar nahi, koi bhashan nahi. Mere bhashan dene se toh Congress ke vote kat te hain, isliye main jata nahi (Whoever gets the ticket, even if it’s an enemy, we should make him win. I only have one work; no publicity, no speeches. Congress loses votes with my speeches, which is why I don’t attend rallies),” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, BSP supremo Mayawati had called Singh an agent of the BJP, and said that Congress leaders like him did not want to ally with her party as they were afraid of agencies like the ED and CBI. “Digvijaya Singh, who is also a BJP agent, is giving statements that I am under a lot of pressure from Centre so I don’t want this alliance. This is totally false and baseless. I feel that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s intentions for Congress-BSP alliance are honest. Though some Congress leaders are sabotaging this,” she had said.

This was in response to Singh saying Mayawati was under “tremendous pressure” from the Centre, which is misusing agencies to pressurise politicians.

Singh was appointed chief of the party’s coordination committee in the state in May. Kamal Nath was named president of the state unit and Jyotiraditya Scindia was made incharge of the party’s campaign.

The Madhya Pradesh elections are slated for November 28, while counting of votes will take place on December 11. The Congress hopes to wrest the state from BJP, which has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years.

