‘In PM-Kisan funds transfer, why does state govt want to be intermediary?’: Dhankhar

In the letter, the Chief Minister reminded Dhankhar to act within his constitutional mandate.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee why the state government wants to implement the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme only if central funds are routed through it. He asked her to submit the proposal to implement the scheme to the state Cabinet.

The Governor was responding to Banerjee’s letter to him the day before in which she criticised the summons he issued to Director General of Police Virendra over the law-and-order in the state. In the letter, the Chief Minister reminded Dhankhar to act within his constitutional mandate.

On September 9, Banerjee wrote to the Centre saying she was ready to implement the PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat schemes if the funds were routed through the state government.

“National policy is ‘minimum government, maximum governance’, why this approach of ‘maximum government, minimum governance’?” Dhankhar asked in the latest letter, a copy of which was posted on his Twitter handle.

“All are justifiably alarmed and concerned as to why the state government seeks to be an intermediary agent, at the cost of farmers, in PM-Kisan which provides seamless, transparent and accountable direct transfer of funds to farmers,” Dhankhar said.

He added, “The move has dangerous potential to open floodgates of corruption and sap the essence of efficacy of the entire scheme that has found favour and appreciation all over the country, except in West Bengal.”

Dhankhar said denying farmers the benefits of the central schemes had cost each of them at least Rs 12,000 so far, and the farming sector in the state around Rs 8,400 crore.

