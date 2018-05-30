In Pics: Heavy rain inundates Mangaluru, schools remain closed today

As heavy rain pounded the twin coastal districts, water entered factories and buildings, caused street clogging and blocked the vehicular traffic. (Source: PTI) As heavy rain pounded the twin coastal districts, water entered factories and buildings, caused street clogging and blocked the vehicular traffic. (Source: PTI)

As the Cyclone Mekunu hit coastal parts of Karnataka, heavy downpour lashed Mangaluru and its surrounding areas. Continuous rain since Sunday has inundated low-lying areas and has thrown life out of gear in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

The Home Ministry has reviewed the situation and has rushed additional teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) to assist the local administration in rescue efforts.

Strong winds also uprooted trees and electrical poles in Mangaluru. The total loss was estimated at Rs 51.37 lakh.

A woman crosses a flooded road during a thunderstorm, in Mangaluru on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Schools are closed today and fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea. Residents in Mangaluru said that it was an “unforeseen rainfall” and that such a situation was not witnessed in the area in the past few decades.

About 130 buildings, including houses, were partially or fully damaged in the rains in the last two days in Udupi district, district administration sources said.

Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks were the most affected, while rainfall was scarce in Puttur, Sullia, and Belthangady taluks in the district, the sources said.

Rainwater also flooded the Padil underbridge, where many vehicles are still stuck.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy took stock of the situation on Tuesday and directed the Deputy Commissioner to take assistance from the Coast Guard to rescue people if such situation arises.

A house under construction collapsed at Pumpwell and Kuthar junction was surrounded by water.

According to IMD, Karnataka is now witnessing pre-monsoon showers and the exact date of the entry of monsoon would be declared after observing for two or three days.

Rescuers at work in a flooded locality after a thunderstorm in Mangaluru on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

