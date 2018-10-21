In Phagwara, a family torn apart

Rajni (30) and her five-year-old daughter Kamalpreet were killed in the train tragedy. Rajni (30) and her five-year-old daughter Kamalpreet were killed in the train tragedy.

Rajni, 30, and her two daughters — five-year-old Kamalpreet and one-and-half-year-old Navnoor — were caught between two speeding trains on the tracks as they watched the Ravan effigy go up in flames on Friday evening.

She had come to her parents home in Amritsar from Phagwara just a day before on Thursday to celebrate Dussehra. While Navnoor had a miraculous escape, both Rajni and Kamalpreet were killed in the tragedy.

“I had to join her in Amritsar on Sunday for celebrating our sixth marriage anniversary, and then we would have returned to our village,” said her husband, Gagandeep (34), who is from Bhullar Rai village near Phagwara.

The bodies were cremated at Bhulla Rai village on Saturday afternoon and was attended by local politicians, including Mayor Arun Khosla, BJP MLA Som Parkash, and Congress leader Joginder Mann.

Gagandeep, a carpenter, said that he got a call from his in-laws living in the Dhobhi Ghat area of Amritsar last evening and they asked him to reach Amritsar immediately.

“I took the bus and then reached the hospital where my wife and younger daughter were kept as both had died on the spot,” he said adding that she along with 14-15 other relatives had gone to see the festival.

“All others are safe, including my elder daughter who was in the lap of her Nani (maternal grandmother),” he added.

Santosh Rani, Rajni’s mother, said: “We were not standing on the track but close to it and suddenly the two trains appeared. Rajni who was holding Navnoor in her arms and got hit by something very sharp and fell down… Kamalpreet was also standing with her mother but few minutes before the tragedy she had come to me.”

Rajni’s daughter Navnoor. Rajni’s daughter Navnoor.

Santosh said that several people sitting and standing on the railway track were busy in making videos of burning Ravana. “Even after passing of the trains it took a few minutes for the spectators to realise what had really happened as some people were still busy in making videos and the screams of injured people in the dark made them realised that something worst had happened,” she added, that it was only after pointing their mobile phone flashlights towards the tracks they realised about the tragedy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App