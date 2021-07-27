In petition to CBI court, accused ex-cop alleges ‘suspicious’ land deals involving ISRO ex-scientist; seeks CBI probe

Narayanan, who was being honoured for his contribution to Science, was falsely convicted in the ISRO espionage case in 1994. (File photo)

The CBI probe into the conspiracy behind implicating former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 spy case is set to take a turn, with the Supreme Court on Monday asking the probe agency to collect material on its own and not to proceed solely on the basis of the Justice D K Jain committee’s report into the issue.

The twist in the further probe may come from the petition filed by one of the accused, S Vijayan, a former state police officer who had arrested the two Maldives women — Mariam Rasheeda and Fousiya Hasan — in the case of alleged espionage.

Meanwhile, Kerala HC on Monday granted interim bail to S Vijayan and another accused former police officer in the case, Thambi S Durga Datt. The court also extended the bail granted to former IB officer P S Jayaprakash.

In his petition, filed before the CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan, first accused in the case of framing Narayanan in the spying case, has demanded a CBI probe into multiple land transactions involving Narayanan and others. These, according to his petition, include the family of former DGP Raman Srivastava, whose name had figured in the scandal, and CBI officials who had probed the case, leading to submission of the closure report.

The CBI court is slated to take up Vijayan’s petition on July 30.

The probe agency had registered the FIR against 18 people, all of them retired either from Kerala Police or Central government agencies, and were part of the probe into the alleged espionage case.

Vijayan has petitioned the CBI court for production of documents following the Supreme Court’s order directing the agency to probe into the conspiracy behind the spy case.

In his petition, Vijayan said that during recording of his statement by CBI officials, he wanted to depose more facts that led to the arrest of Nambi Narayanan in 1994.

However, his petition stated, the CBI officials refused to accept the documents.

Vijayan submitted that he had furnished 22 exhibits, 16 of them relating to land dealings, before the court to conduct detailed investigation into each document and beneficiaries of the suspicious land dealings as part of the CBI probe.

In his petition, Vijayan mentioned that he had presented a document related to sale of 6.13 acres of land in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu in 2008 in the name of Anjali Srivastava, wife of former DGP Raman Srivastava. The petition has sought a probe into the circumstances which led to the registration of the sale deed through

Narayanan, who was the power of attorney holder for Anjali.

Another exhibit presented by Vijayan relates to 5.34 acres of land in Tirunelveli district in the name of former CBI joint director Rajendranath Kaul. The land, the petition mentions, was allegedly sold to one K Balan by Kaul in 2008 through his power of attorney holder — Narayanan.

In another exhibit, it is said that Kaul had sold 10.39 acres of land the same year to S Ramachandran through his power of attorney holder Narayanan.

Vijayan mentioned in his petition that all these land transactions, and others listed as exhibits, which together run to about 110 acres, were registered at Nanguneri sub-registrar office in Tirunelveli district.

The petition also sought a probe into the voluntary retirement application filed by Narayanan on November 1, 1994, with a specific request to waive the three-month notice period and relieve him on November 11 for personal reasons.

The Maldives women, Vijayan’s petition mentioned, were arrested 10 days after Narayanan moved VRS application.

The accused ex-Kerala Police officer also stated in his petition that a BSNL telephone owned by a businessman named Kurian E Kalathil was allegedly installed at

Narayanan’s house even though the former scientist had a landline allotted by ISRO at his home. That phone, according to Vijayan’s petition to the CBI court, ran up a bill of Rs 45,498 for two months starting August 1, 1994.

Vijayan has alleged that this shows international calls were made from the telephone, and the CBI should look into it.