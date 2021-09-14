In-person Quad Summit in US on Sept 24, PM to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States to attend the first in-person Quad leaders’ summit on September 24. He will also address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25.

The White House announced on Monday night: “US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on September 24. President Biden is looking forward to welcoming to the White House Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.”

It also said, “The Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, as seen through the first-ever Quad Leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this Summit, which will be in-person. Hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century.”

“The Quad Leaders will be focused on deepening our ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas such as combatting Covid-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it said.

As first reported by The Indian Express, Modi is expected to travel to Washington DC and New York in the last week of September.

This will be his first visit to the United States since President Joe Biden assumed charge early this year. This will be Modi’s first in-person meeting with Biden. The two have met virtually on at least three occasions — the Quad summit in March, the climate change summit in April, and the G-7 summit in June this year.