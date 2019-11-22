In past 15 years, every second complaint to SC/ST panel related to Dalit atrocities

OVER 50 per cent complaints received by the Punjab State SC/ST Commission in the past 15 years pertain to atrocities against Dalits. This year, such complaints formed 78 per cent of the total received.

These complaints are mostly related to discrimination faced while in service or in police cases.

In the current financial year, a total of 1,148 complaints have been received by the Commission, of which 902 (or 78.5 per cent) have to do with atrocities against Dalits — which is the highest number of such complaints since 2004.

Last year, out of 1,685 complaints, 1,284 (76.2 per cent) were of atrocities against Dalits (see box).

Only in 2013 was the percentage of such cases below 50 percent. That year, 1,299 of a total 2,805 cases (46.3 per cent) were of this category.

Tejinder Kaur, chairperson of the SC/ST Commission of Punjab told The Indian Express, “The data itself shows the mentality of society. In service-related complaints, at times employees working in government departments face delayed promotion or some other problems, while PCR-related complaints have to do with Dalits facing discrimination in police stations. Rest are miscellaneous reasons.”

She added, “Social boycott of Dalits over various reasons, beating up Dalits over trivial issues, forcing them to work in inhumane conditions etc. are issues related to atrocities. The latest case was that of Jagmale Singh in Sangrur’s Changaliwala village.”

Jagmale Singh, a Dalit labourer, had died in PGIMER after being brutally assaulted by four persons after an altercation in his village. Before his death, he had given a statement to police that he was thrashed with a stick and iron rod after being tied to a pillar and acid was poured into the wounds carved on his leg with a screwdriver. He had also stated that he was forced to drink urine when he asked for water. After his condition deteriorated, his family shifted him to PGIMER, where his legs were amputated. He died days later.

BJP sets up panel to probe Sangrur case

New Delhi: The BJP has set up a panel of three MPs to inquire into the death of a Dalit man, who was thrashed and forced to drink urine in Sangrur district of Punjab.

BJP vice president and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Baghpat MP and former Union minister Satyapal Singh, and V D Ram, an MP from Jharkhand, will be in the panel. Both Satyapal Singh and Ram are former senior police officials.

Sahasrabuddhe said the committee will visit the native village Changaliwala of Jagmale Singh in Sangrur on Saturday and meet the family members of the victim.