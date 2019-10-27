J&K: In panicky Tangdhar, cry for bunkers as shells rain

When shells landed in Reddi village, some 25 km from Kupwara town on Thursday evening, it was the first time in decades that Pakistani mortar fire had reached so deep inside Kupwara in North Kashmir. Four civilians were injured in the shelling, as India and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire in the Tangdhar and Keran sectors of the frontier district.

“Several shells landed in our village that damaged two houses. I am 1987-born, and I have never seen shells landing here,” Mohammad Ibrahim said. “Shells landing in places like our village is a new escalation,” he said.

Mohammad Ibrahim belongs to Reddi village. His brother-in-law was injured in the shelling, and has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Reddi village is close to Chowkibal, which has a large military facility. Chowkibal is around 25 km from the Kupwara district headquarters. The LoC is about 65 km from Kupwara, via both Tangdhar and the Keran sector.

“A few months ago, shells landed about 10 km from our village. On Thursday, people stayed indoors when the shells landed… Army officers visited the village subsequently and asked us to take precautions for the next few days,” Ghulam Haider Khan, Sarpanch of Reddi village, told The Sunday Express. There is considerable panic in the village, he said.

“The escalation in the tension is worrying for local people in Kupwara because shells can now land even in areas close to the main township,” Sheikh Aijaz, a resident of Kupwara town, said. Police officers in Kupwara described Thursday’s ceasefire violation as “major”.

“It was a major ceasefire violation by Pakistan and probably after several decades shells landed in Reddi village. We do advise people living in vulnerable areas and take precautions, but a shell can land anywhere depending on the range…,” Kupwara SSP Ambarakar Shriram Dinkar said.

The Army has said that Indian troops have given a “befitting reply” to all “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by which Pakistan has been “targeting civilian” areas. On October 20, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that India had “caused severe damage to terrorist infrastructure (in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir)”, and “six-10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three camps have been destroyed”.

There has been an increase in incidents of cross-border shelling along the LoC in three North Kashmir districts of late. The two armies have been exchanging fire in the Uri, Tangdhar, Keran and Gurez sectors.

With the escalation in tensions, there is a growing demand for underground bunkers in villages close to the LoC.

“There is only one underground bunker in our area, and that has been constructed by the houseowner on his own. Whenever shelling takes place, people come to this place, and in no time it gets filled with people,” said Mukhtar Ahmad from Tangdhar town, who has been rushing with his family to the neighbour’s house 200 m away, whenever they hear a loud bang.

In the intervening night of October 19-20, a civilian and two Army personnel were killed in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara. In 10 villages visited by The Sunday Express along the LoC in Tangdhar this week, panicky villagers were clamouring for bunkers.

“We have been left at the mercy of God. I don’t remember how many times we have met officials to ask for bunkers. So far nothing has been done,” Abdul Rashid Khokar, Sarpanch of five villages in Teetwal, said.

Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg said people living in villages along the LoC have approached the government with their demand. “We have sent the details to the Home Department,” he said.