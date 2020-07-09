In pandemic, a positive for Haryana: Crime rate down 3.75%

Among more serious crimes, there was a 18.56 percent fall in cases of wrongful confinement, which came down from 5,155 in 2019 to 4,198 this year. Among more serious crimes, there was a 18.56 percent fall in cases of wrongful confinement, which came down from 5,155 in 2019 to 4,198 this year.

The heinous crimes in Haryana, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, and kidnapping for ransom, have registered a decline in the first half of 2020 as against the corresponding period last year, with the police attributing it to enhanced patrolling and restrictions imposed due to the lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the details released Thursday by state police, 49,978 cases under IPC were reported between January and June 2020 compared to 51,928 cases during the corresponding period of 2019, registering a dip of 3.75 per cent.

DGP Manoj Yadava said that 84.63 per cent cases of murder, 100 per cent cases of culpable homicide, 91.75 per cent of attempt to murder, 97.66 per cent of hurt and 83.59 per cent of kidnapping and abduction were solved in the first six months of 2020.

“In overall terms, the crime against persons went down by 4.06 per cent during this period. The number of murder cases between January and June was 488 as compared to 590 in 2019, a dip of 17.28 per cent. The cases of attempt to murder went down from 467 to 449 during the same period,” Yadava said.

Among more serious crimes, there was a 18.56 percent fall in cases of wrongful confinement, which came down from 5,155 in 2019 to 4,198 this year. Similarly, there was a drop of 23 cases in criminal trespass during the same period. “The cases of kidnapping and abduction of boys and men registered a dip of 25.14 per cent,” the DGP said.

“Similarly, as far as the crime against property is concerned, there has been a 9.67 per cent fall in the number of burglary cases in first six months with 3,258 such cases being registered this year compared to 3,607 in 2019. However, there is a drastic fall in the number of theft cases which reduced from 11,794 to 8123, a drop of 31.12 per cent. The number of robbery cases also fell from 667 to 500. There were 1,023 cases of snatching reported last year, but this year the count is 670. Cases of dacoity too reduced by 10.66 per cent,” the DGP said

However, the Section 188 of IPC, which deals with willful violation of orders issued by District Magistrate under Section 144 CrPC, has seen a sharp increase from 98 cases in 2019 to to 4,189 in 2020.

“Enhanced patrolling and close monitoring have help to bring down the crime rate in the first half of this year as a dip has been seen in murder, dacoity and robbery, all prime indicators of law and order. Increased police presence and checking in connection with Covid-19 also contributed to the impressive fall in crime as criminals and habitual offenders were forced to stay at home during lockdown,”the DGP added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd