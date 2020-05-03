In Orange Ghaziabad’s strategy to turn Green: tracking asymptomatic people

According to officials, the teams will also have to conduct active surveillance which requires tracing maximum risk suspects even if they are not linked to a positive case. (Representational) According to officials, the teams will also have to conduct active surveillance which requires tracing maximum risk suspects even if they are not linked to a positive case. (Representational)

Smart sampling and contact tracing will be key elements in Ghaziabad’s efforts to change its classification from Orange to Green Zone, officials said on Saturday. The district has reported 65 cases of which 44 people have already recovered. As per Ministry rules, the zones are classified on broad-based parameters as recovery rates in several districts have gone up.

“Smart sampling essentially means identifying and testing aymsptomatic persons. This will be possible with better understanding of areas, cases and circling out regions which are low risk but might contain possible cases. The teams are constantly being trained and they are gaining experience with every case. Increased surveillance will be very crucial in getting us to the Green Zone,” said Dr Narendra Gupta, CMO Ghaziabad.

According to officials, the teams will also have to conduct active surveillance which requires tracing maximum risk suspects even if they are not linked to a positive case. Approximately 240 three-member teams are carrying out surveillance and contact tracing in the district.

“We are working towards increasing the number of sampling. There is constant inspection of the hotspots so that cases are identified as soon as possible. We have a robust quarantine system and are working on a number of measures to improve it. We have not dropped our guard,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, DM Ghaziabad.

A total of nine hotspots have been unsealed in the district since they had not reported a case in the last 14 days. The district has carried out 3,012 samples, averaging more than 140 samples a day in the last few days.

